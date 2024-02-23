Woman walking on Dan Ryan Expressway killed in hit-and-run, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman walking on the Dan Ryan Expressway was fatally struck Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police responded to reports of a naked woman walking in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 35th Street at about 12:30 a.m.

Police said the woman was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Authorities have not released information on the woman's identity.

Police have not said how she got onto the expressway, whether she walked or was at some point in a car.

The inbound local lanes were closed for several hours Friday morning before reopening.

