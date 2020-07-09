Chicago police respond to shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are responding to a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street.

Police responded to the scene Thursday at around 3 p.m. The ramp from 79th Street to Interstate 94 northbound and the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to 71st Street remain closed at this time, officials said.

Illinois State Police troopers are assisting Chicago police with the lane closures.

It's unclear how long the areas will stay closed.

Police haven't released any further details about the reported shooting at this time.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said that a man was shot near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochicago shootingshootingillinois state policechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Task force releases Chicago COVID-19 recovery plan
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 1,018
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Man charged with murder for fatal shooting during riots, looting at end of May
'Chance the Snapper': Where is he one year later?
Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games
Officials rule Robert Fuller death suicide
Show More
5 arrested in gang-related shooting of rapper Pop Smoke
This student collected garbage to pay for college. Now he's headed to Harvard Law
Aurora hit-and-run: Man dies after being hit by 2 cars
Bright comet now visible to naked eye in July night sky
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
More TOP STORIES News