Chicago police respond to shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are responding to a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street.Police responded to the scene Thursday at around 3 p.m. The ramp from 79th Street to Interstate 94 northbound and the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to 71st Street remain closed at this time, officials said.Illinois State Police troopers are assisting Chicago police with the lane closures.It's unclear how long the areas will stay closed.Police haven't released any further details about the reported shooting at this time.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said that a man was shot near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station.