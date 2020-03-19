Dan Ryan Expressway lanes reopen after 2 shot while driving, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday night while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Fuller Park on the South Side, police said.

According to ISP, around 7:05 p.m. shots were fired on the inbound Dan Ryan near Pershing Road.

A man and a woman were transported to local hospitals in serious condition, Chicago Fire officials said.

No further victim information was released at this time.

All inbound lanes were closed between 43rd and 35th Streets and police said northbound local traffic was rerouted at 43rd St.

All lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m., ISP said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoexpressway shootingillinois state police
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News