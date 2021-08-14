CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrating 30 years, Dance for Life is holding a fundraiser to benefit Chicago Dancers United.
CDU supports the health and wellness of Chicago's professional dance community. Its annual fundraiser will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.
The complete lineup of companies includes DanceWorks Chicago, Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Joffrey Ballet, Movement Revolution Dance Crew, PARA.MAR Dance Theatre, South Chicago Dance Theatre, Trinity Irish Dance Company and Visceral Dance Chicago. Randy Duncan will choreograph a world premiere finale. The program also includes a film by Winifred Haun & Dancers.
RELATED: Bud Billiken 2021: Chicago dance troupe to perform in honor of slain founder
Dance for Life raises money for The Dancers' Fund, which provides Chicago dance industry professionals with financial support for preventative health care and critical medical needs. The event showcases the city's unique variety of dance traditions and styles by bringing together professional dance companies and dancers from throughout Chicago, who unite to support their peers by generously donating their time, energy and artistry. Throughout its history, Dance for Life has presented nearly 40 Chicago-based professional dance companies representing a variety of genres, sizes and histories and numerous choreographers, artists and designers.
The event is free, but donations are welcome; premium seating is available for a minimum donation of $300; Click here to make a contribution.
Dance for Life performance featuring Joffrey Ballet Chicago among events at Millennium Park
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Trinity Irish Dance Company will also be in attendance
DANCE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News