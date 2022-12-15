Dancing With The Stars Live coming to Rosemont

Dancing With the Stars Live is about to come to life on stage at the Rosemont Theatre.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Busting out of the ballroom, Dancing With the Stars Live is about to come to life on stage!

The tour just announced an upcoming stop in Chicago!

Seasoned veterans Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater are two of the many professional dancers you will see.

They joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the show, who their favorite celebrity dance partners are and what they love about performing on stage.

Dancing with the Stars Live comes to the Rosemont Theatre Sunday February 5.

Tickets start at $47.50.

For more information visit www.dwtstour.com.