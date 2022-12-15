WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Dancing With The Stars Live coming to Rosemont

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 15, 2022 5:40PM
DWTS Live coming to Rosemont
EMBED <>More Videos

Dancing With the Stars Live is about to come to life on stage at the Rosemont Theatre.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Busting out of the ballroom, Dancing With the Stars Live is about to come to life on stage!

The tour just announced an upcoming stop in Chicago!

Seasoned veterans Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater are two of the many professional dancers you will see.

They joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the show, who their favorite celebrity dance partners are and what they love about performing on stage.

Dancing with the Stars Live comes to the Rosemont Theatre Sunday February 5.

Tickets start at $47.50.

For more information visit www.dwtstour.com.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW