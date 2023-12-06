'Dancing with the Stars' winners crowned for Season 32 - See who took home the big prize

LOS ANGELES -- We have a new "Dancing with the Stars" champion!

Season 32 ended Tuesday evening with five couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted "Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy."

After more than 10 weeks of competition, it's all come down to the blood, sweat and tears and a 3-hour live finale. The scores awarded by judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli were combined with viewer votes to decide the next victor in the ballroom.

The five finalists, in alphabetical order, were Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix and Jason Mraz.

The stars and their pro partners first performed in the "Redemption Round," dancing a style they had done previously but maybe not to the best scores.

After that, it was the "Freestyle Round," something longtime fans always look forward to watching. The couples get the opportunity to show off any and all of their skills in one final blowout performance.

SPOILER ALERT!

The couple with the highest judges score also earned the most votes from the fans. The combined votes have 17-year-old Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy as this season's dance champs. The duo received perfect scores from the judges in the last four rounds of competition!

Mraz ended in a strong second place, followed by Madix, Lawson and Hannigan.