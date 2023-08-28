Lincolnshire junior high school evacuated after receiving bomb threat

A junior high school in Lincolnshire was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat Monday morning.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- A junior high school in Lincolnshire was evacuated Monday morning after it received a bomb threat, school officials said.

D103 Superintendent Scott Warren said in a release that Daniel Wright Junior High School received a computer recorded message on voicemail stating there was a bomb in the building.

Superintendent Warren said the school was immediately evacuated and police were called to search the school.

Parents were asked to keep their children at home if they had not already taken them to school.

Students already on the bus or at school were taken to a secure offsite location and Warren said families will be notified on how to pick up students.

No threats were reported to Sprague or Half Day Schools, which are open Monday.