Online dating tips from Smart Dating Academy's Bela Gandhi

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Does falling in love rank high on your list of New Year's resolutions?

Sunday is apparently the busiest online dating day of the year.

Right now, 48 percent of American adults are single.

Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy, joined ABC7 to explain why Sunday is the busiest online dating day of the year, how dating has changed during the pandemic and what the number one thing that is needed to be successful.

Gandhi says the most important thing is to have good photos that are high resolution and to have six of them and to not be wearing hats and sunglasses or have other people in the photos.
