How to build an 'ofrenda' altar to honor loved ones for Dia de los Muertos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a day to celebrate and honor friends and family who have passed away.The holiday is celebrated Nov. 1-2. Marilyn Corral is part of the education department at the National Museum of Mexican Art.She demonstrated how people can honor their late loved ones by building an "ofrenda," which is an altar for loved ones who have passed away. It is tradition to put up an "ofrenda" to celebrate Day of the Dead.A multi-level "ofrenda" can be built using boxes or books and can be decorated with a shawl. Earth, air, fire and water are natural elements added to an "ofrenda." The altars can also be personalized with photos.