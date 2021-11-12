plane crash

Man who flew with actor William Shatner to space killed in New Jersey plane crash

De Vries was the CEO of Medidata and was on board the Blue Origin flight that carried the "Star Trek" actor to space.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man who flew to space with Shatner killed in NJ plane crash

LAKE KEMAH, New Jersey -- A man who recently traveled to space with actor William Shatner was one of two killed in a small plane crash in New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

New Jersey State Police identified the two men who died as 49-year-old Glen De Vries and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer.

De Vries was the CEO of Medidata, and just last month was on board the Blue Origin flight that carried the "Star Trek" actor to space.



Fischer owned Fischer Aviation, a family-run flight school, and was its head instructor, according to public reports.

Troopers responded at 2:50 p.m. to the report of a small aircraft crash in Sussex County.



They located the single-engine Cessna 172 in a state park near Lake Kemah, after the FAA issued an alert for the missing aircraft.

The aircraft departed from Essex County Airport for Sussex Airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseynew jersey newsfatal crashu.s. & worldairplaneplane crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Airplane crashes near San Diego neighborhood, no survivors reported
Michigan man, 23, killed in fiery New Hampshire plane crash
No one hurt after plane crashes during hard landing at Chicago airport
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News