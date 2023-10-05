Dec My Room uplifting spirits of hospitalized children

HOUSTON, Texas -- Being in a hospital room for a long time can be scary for some children. Volunteers with Dec My Room are on a mission to change that.
"We transform it into what their requests are, whether they like Toy Story or a football team." Founder Susan Plank said. "We transform their room into their own personal room."
Dec My Room is a Houston-based nonprofit. The organization started in 2007 and has reached 130 hospitals around the country.
"It's all about the kids and how important it is to create a healing place for these children that are in the hospital for a prolonged period of time."
