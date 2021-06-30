Pets & Animals

Walmart employee tackles, pins deer in Wisconsin store

EMBED <>More Videos

Walmart employee tackles, pins deer in Wisconsin store

BARABOO, Wisconsin -- A Walmart employee leaped into action when a deer was spotted inside the store.

The deer had made its way into a Walmart in Baraboo, Wisconsin on June 23.

The employee tackled the animal and pinned it to the floor so the deer wouldn't run through the aisles.

Other workers opened the back doors of the store to give the deer an exit.

The deer was released and left the store through the back.

No injuries to the deer or employee were reported.

Management at the Baraboo Walmart declined to comment on the incident, according to Storyful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsindeeru.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Violent Blue Island carjacking caught on camera
Morris evacuation into 2nd day, as paper mill fire spews toxic smoke
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
Aldermen demand special hearing on violence in Chicago before July 4
1 killed after 2 semis crash on I-294 south of I-55; SB lanes blocked
Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
Show More
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Man ticketed in Naperville dog park for tree treatment
July 4 weekend travel cancelations, delays pile up
Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA for 1st time
Delta variant has no effect on Chicago masking guidelines: Dr. Arwady
More TOP STORIES News