School bus crash in Ottawa injures driver, 3 students, fire officials say

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- A school bus rolled over Thursday morning in Ottawa, injuring the four people inside, Utica fire officials said.Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. for a reported school bus rollover at 2437 E. 1251st Road and found a bus on its side when they arrived.It was transporting children from Deer Park Grade School.There were four occupants on the bus, including the driver and three students.All were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa with minor injuries.Fire crews from Grand Ridge, Oglesby and Ottawa helped Utica on the scene.It was not immediately clear what caused the bus to roll over.