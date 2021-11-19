DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court issued a split-second decision Thursday allowing a ban on assault-style weapons in the Village of Deerfield to remain in effect.
SEE ALSO | In gun control debate, Kyle Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word
The ordinance bans weapons such as AR-15's, AK-47's and Uzis. AR-15 rifles have been used in various mass shootings, including the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously to ban some semi-automatic firearms in April 2018 by approving an amendment to the village's gun ordinance. The ordinance also prohibits high-capacity magazines.
RELATED | Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces $1M fund for illegal gun tips
Deerfield's amended ordinance was patterned after Highland Park's ban on high-powered weapons. That ordinance survived a 2015 legal battle that went to the United States Supreme Court.
Illinois Supreme Court allows Deerfield assault weapons ban to remain in effect
GUN CONTROL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News