gun control

Illinois Supreme Court allows Deerfield assault weapons ban to remain in effect

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Deerfield assault weapons ban remains in effect

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court issued a split-second decision Thursday allowing a ban on assault-style weapons in the Village of Deerfield to remain in effect.

SEE ALSO | In gun control debate, Kyle Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word

The ordinance bans weapons such as AR-15's, AK-47's and Uzis. AR-15 rifles have been used in various mass shootings, including the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously to ban some semi-automatic firearms in April 2018 by approving an amendment to the village's gun ordinance. The ordinance also prohibits high-capacity magazines.

RELATED | Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces $1M fund for illegal gun tips

Deerfield's amended ordinance was patterned after Highland Park's ban on high-powered weapons. That ordinance survived a 2015 legal battle that went to the United States Supreme Court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfieldgun safetygun controlgun violencegun laws
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN CONTROL
2 hurt in Roseland post office shooting, police say
CPD hosts gun turn-in event to promote safety amid violence
Biden marks 9 years since Sandy Hook with call for tougher gun laws
ISP making progress on FOID card renewal backlog
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News