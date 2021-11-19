Illinois Supreme Court allows Deerfield assault weapons ban to remain in effect

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court issued a split-second decision Thursday allowing a ban on assault-style weapons in the Village of Deerfield to remain in effect.The ordinance bans weapons such as AR-15's, AK-47's and Uzis. AR-15 rifles have been used in various mass shootings, including the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.The Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously to ban some semi-automatic firearms in April 2018 by approving an amendment to the village's gun ordinance. The ordinance also prohibits high-capacity magazines.Deerfield's amended ordinance was patterned after Highland Park's ban on high-powered weapons. That ordinance survived a 2015 legal battle that went to the United States Supreme Court.