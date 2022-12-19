Final birthday parade held for 5-year-old Wisconsin girl battling brain tumor

A trip to the ER for an ear infection in October would become the moment doctors told Delaney's parents she had just weeks to live

It was a parade of hundreds for one special little girl on her special day -- Delaney Krings' last birthday.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. -- A special birthday celebration was held for a 5-year-old girl from Wisconsin, who is dealing with terminal cancer.

Neighbors and friends in Pewaukee came together Friday to show their love for Delaney Krings.

"It's amazing, and there's so many great people out there doing so much for us. You're really happy to see it, but you wish it wasn't your kid," said Delany's father, Jacob Krings,

In October, a trip to the ER for an ear infection would become the moment doctors told Delaney's parents she had just weeks to live.

It was brain cancer and it was terminal. Crushing news for a little girl so full of life.

"Brain cancer is terrible because if you look at a person as a puzzle, as a jigsaw puzzle, brain cancer is that one thing that takes one piece away every day and sometimes it's really sneaky, other times it's really obvious. But it's, unfortunately, a pretty steady decline," said Delaney's mother, Heather Krings.

Delaney's mom said she's a daddy's girl.

So, from the window in Pewaukee, in her father's arms, Delaney could lift an eyelid with her finger to see the outpouring of love, organized by a stranger.

One little girl with the power to touch the lives of many.

Sharon Tomlinson asked for birthday cards for Delaney. And 15,000 came pouring in from around the world.

"Delaney's not going to be around for much longer. So having everybody come together to make this the best event possible and hopefully put a smile, not just on her face, but the family's face," said Tomlinson, who is a family friend.

"She'll smile with the right side of her face," Delaney's father said.

While Delaney watches the parade, her parents watch an invisible clock, cherishing every second they have.

"Hopefully, Christmas, she'll make it," the girl's father said.

Parade organizers said the outpouring of love for Delaney has helped bring their community together.

If you would like to send a card, mail it to:

Delaney Krings

C/O Shorewest Realtors

1296 Summit Ave.

Oconomowoc, WI 53066