Birthday parade planned for 4-year-old Wisconsin girl battling terminal brain tumor

The community is coming together for a 4-year-old girl who doctors say has just weeks left to live.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. -- It's something a parent never wants to hear -- your child has cancer.

But that is a reality for one Wisconsin family who was given a stage 4 brain cancer diagnoses for their 4-year-old daughter.

Now, the community is coming together to support the family during this devastating time.

At the end of October, the Kirngs family's world was turned upside down. They found out their youngest daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer. Now, they're keeping her comfortable and reminding her how loved she is and how big of an impact she's made not only in Wisconsin, but across the world.

For the past couple of weeks Heather Krings and her husband Jack have been taking shifts staying at the hospital with their daughter Delaney.

Less than two months ago, Delaney was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor at just 4-years-old.

After the diagnosis and multiple surgeries, she was able to come home. Then an infection hit and she's now back in the hospital.

Delaney had an ear infection that wasn't going away. So, after another visit to her pediatrician and a CT scan, Heather and Jack received the news no parent wants to hear.

"It's not something that's treatable. Not treatable by chemo, radiation or further surgery. So unfortunately she will pass away," Heather said.

The tumor is in both sides of her brain, all the way down to the brain stem.

"It's a little bit more to the ride side, so she has a side effect of basically like a stroke. Her left side is very effected," Heather said.

It has left little Delaney with a crooked smile but it's one that still brightens any room.

"Just knowing that I'm never going to have that light in my again," the young girl's mother said.

Heather said the doctors are giving Delaney until Christmas. That means she's not able to go on her Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World. So the community has joined together to make her 5th birthday on December 16 a magical one, with a drive by parade.

"We have offers from local police and fire departments to have squad cares come in. We've got local community members decorating their vehicles, dressing up as Disney princesses to do this drive by parade," Heather said.

That's not the only thing the community has done, a local news station reported.

Jacks mother created a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills. It has generated thousands of dollars, along with birthday cards -- not only from Wisconsin but from across the country.

It's also not just cards, but gifts as well.

"My car is completely packed with packages. Which is honestly the most heartwarming thing anyone can do," said Sharon Tomlinson, a friend of the family.

Tomlinson has been in charge of collecting the cards and gifts for Delaney.

"I cannot tell you the endless amount of cards that were receiving, packages, phone calls, emails text. This community, from here to around the world, is banning together to try and make a difference," Tomlinson said.

From her favorite snack of cheesy poofs, to dolls and toys from her favorite Disney movie "Frozen," love is all around Delaney.

"How do you tell a four year old that they're going to pass away in a month? How do you tell them? You can't," Delany's mom said. "She knows a lot of people are sending her birthday cards because it's going to be one special birthday."

Delaney knows she has "ouchies" in her brain and that she's sick, but her contagious grin still keeps her parents on their toes.

"Her smile, her laugh, her love -- just her sweet personality and her witty come backs and terrible knock-knock jokes," Heather described.

While the next few weeks will be the hardest days for the Krings family, they'll continue loving and showing Delaney how big of an impact her five incredible years on earth have made on them.

If you would like to send a card, mail it to:

Delaney Krings

C/O Shorewest Realtors

1296 Summit Ave.

Oconomowoc, WI 53066