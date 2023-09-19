A Delta Airlines flight from Chicago landed safely in Boston after a possible lightning strike Tuesday.

Delta flight from Chicago to Boston lands safely after possible lightning strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Delta flight traveling from Chicago to Boston landed safely after a potential lightning strike Tuesday morning, the airline said.

Delta's Flight 2346 landed safely at Logan Airport after declaring an emergency and multiple system failures.

The Airbus A220 carrying 85 passengers landed safely without incident, Delta said.

"As safety is always Delta's top priority, the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation in line with our typical procedures," the airline said.

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not immediately available.