Delta Air Lines announced Monday morning it's continuing its commitment to provide more space on board by blocking middle seats and limiting capacity on all flights departing through April 30.
This comes after the airline received some suggestions from customers saying they preferred more space on flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now the only U.S. airline to block middle seats.
"We want our customers to have complete confidence when traveling with Delta, and they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind," Bill Lentsch, the chief customer experience officer said in a press release. "We'll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board - that will always be Delta's priority."
In addition, Delta said its taking other steps to reassure customers before they return to travel in the months to come.
They are making COVID-19 testing requirements easier for customers to understand ahead of their travel date. Customers will also find a new interactive travel map to be helpful. It shows where Delta flies and the latest travel requirements or restrictions at that destination.
Delta will also be streamlining travel by building a digital concierge to manage booking, test scheduling and other important document verification on the airline's app.
Customers will also come across a team of ambassadors who will be sanitizing at more than 55 airports.
Details on Delta's seat blocking policy can be found on their website, along with more information on other safety measures they are taking during the pandemic.
The video above is from a previous story.
Delta Air Lines extends middle seat blocking through April 2021
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More