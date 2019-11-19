DePaul University student charged with attempting to aid ISIS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old DePaul University student has been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the U.S. Attorney for Norther Illinois said Tuesday.Thomas Osadzinksi, of Chicago, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. He appeared in court Tuesday and was ordered held without bond.Prosecutors allege that Osadzinski, who they said is a student at DePaul, designed a process that uses a computer script to make it easier and more convenient for users to disseminate ISIS propaganda on social media. According to prosecutors, he shared the script and instructions on how to use with people he believed to be ISIS supporters and members of pro-ISIS media organizers, but who were actually undercover FBI agents and informants.Prosecutors said social media platforms remove ISIS media content routinely. According to the complaint, Osadzinski's script would automatically copy and save ISIS media postings in an organized way, making it easier for supporters online to access and disseminate the content.Osadzinski is due back in court for a detention hearing on Friday.