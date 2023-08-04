2 hospitalized after 'suspicious package' found at Des Plaines police station

Officials are investigating a potential Des Plaines hazmat situation at the police station.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Des Plaines police are investigating a potential hazmat situation at their headquarters on Friday evening.

A suspicious package was found there, prompting a large response from emergency crews. Chopper 7 was over the scene, where firefighters were seen brushing off a first responder in a hazmat suit.

Two Des Plaines Police Department staff members, who were close to the package when it was found, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening symptoms for evaluation.

Police operations have been moved to City Hall, where services will be available to the public until normal operations resume.

Officials recommend taking an alternative route due to a large number of emergency vehicles near the police station.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.