Kevin Costner & Modern West to perform at historic Des Plaines Theatre reopening event

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- There will be a ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon for the newly renovated Des Plaines Theatre.It re-opens this weekend with special guest Kevin Costner.The actor is part of the "Tales From Yellowstone Tour" with the Modern West Rock Band, who will be performing Sunday on opening night.Renovations have been underway for two years at the Des Plaines Theatre. It was first built in 1925.In 2018, after sitting vacant for many years and changing ownership hands, the Des Plaines City Council decided to invest in the restoration of the theatre. Rivers Casino agreed to contribute $2.2 million and the city invested $6.6 million to restore this asset and bring it back to life, according to city officials.Two restaurants were also added to the construction plans. Bourbon 'N Brass is a Speakeasy featuring a 1920s decor that reflects the prohibition-era origins of the legendary venue, and DesPizza is a wood-fired pizza and Rock 'N Roll experience.The city said they gave great attention to maintaining the historic and classic features of the vintage building.The reopening celebration and ribbon-cutting takes place Thursday at 4 p.m. at the theatre located at 1476 Miner Street.