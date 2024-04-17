Sentencing date set for daughter in 2019 murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

Desiree Figueroa appeared in court Tuesday, one day after her mother Clarisa was sentenced in the 2019 murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

Desiree Figueroa appeared in court Tuesday, one day after her mother Clarisa was sentenced in the 2019 murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

Desiree Figueroa appeared in court Tuesday, one day after her mother Clarisa was sentenced in the 2019 murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

Desiree Figueroa appeared in court Tuesday, one day after her mother Clarisa was sentenced in the 2019 murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A daughter accused in the murder of a pregnant mother and the death of her unborn baby appeared in court Tuesday.

In court, Desiree Figueroa sentencing date was scheduled for May 30. This comes one day after her mother was sentenced to 50 years behind bars

Desiree Figueroa pleaded guilty to murder in January and agreed to testify against her mother in exchange for a 30-year sentence.

RELATED: Chicago woman gets 50 years for murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from womb

Just Tuesday, her mother, Clarisa Figueroa, pleaded guilty to her part in the gruesome murder of a teen mom whose baby was cut from her womb in 2019.

Clarisa Figueroa admitted to killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday.

Both mother and daughter had been facing multiple charges including murder, kidnapping, dismembering a body and concealing a body.

Meanwhile Tuesday, Ochoa-Lopez' family was in court for the Clarisa Figueroa's sentencing as they continue to struggle through incredible grief. Their family friend Pastor Julia Contreras spoke afterwards.

"We say thank you to the Cook County state's attorney that justice was served for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and baby Jadiel Lopez," Contreras said. "There's never going to be a number big enough. And they're never going to bring Marlen or Jadiel back to their arms."

Tuesday, Clarisa Figueroa acknowledged luring Ochoa-Lopez to her home in 2019 under the guise of giving the pregnant 19 year old baby clothes.

Instead, Figueroa and her daughter Desiree strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut her baby from her womb.

After the horrific acts, Figueroa pretended to be the baby's mother and called 911 for a newborn in distress. The infant died two months later and eventually their lies unraveled.

Tuesday, the baby's father spoke after court saying no sentence could be enough for what was done to his wife and son.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood