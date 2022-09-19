What happened to Lyric Woods? 2 high school students ID'd as bodies found dead in trail, police say

A 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man have been identified as the victims found dead in an Orange County trail over the weekend.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. -- A 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man have been identified as the victims found dead in a North Carolina trail over the weekend.

Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said men riding ATVs on Sunday found the two bodies around 3 p.m. near a power-line easement in the western part of the county. Investigators said both victims appeared to have been shot.

Family members have confirmed that the bodies belong to Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18. OCSO said it believed those were the victims but would not confirm until the medical examiner released positive identification.

Both families were at the crime scene Monday morning.

Clark's mother said she will not rest until she gets justice.

"He never hurt anybody, so for him to get done like this is -- I have to have answers," Tiffany Concepcion said. "I want to get justice and I don't care where I have to go, what I have to do, who I've got to talk to, I'm going to keep going and keep doing it."

Woods' family asked for space as they grieved. They left a cross and flowers at the scene of the crime to honor Lyric.

A person who lives near were the bodies were found told ABC11 he heard something unusual in the area a few days ago.

"I heard close to 10 shots going off like an automatic gun and paused for a little bit, and five more shots went off," David White said. "I thought, 'who's shooting this late at night?'"

Investigators describe Woods and Clark as acquaintances. The pair were high school students -- Woods attended Cedar High School and Clark attended Eastern Alamance High School.

Orange County Schools said counselors and support services were dispatched the schools Monday to help students and staff.

Monday, Sheriff Blackwood issued the following statement: "As a parent, I cannot imagine how excruciating the wait for confirmation of the victims' identity is. However, the process is important and critical to lead us to the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime. I'm asking for your patience as we, along with other investigative agencies, do the work necessary to seek justice for the victims and their families."