Franklin Park DHL shipping facility in high gear to meet holiday demand

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the busiest time of the year for shipping companies, but there is good news: There is still time to get that package shipped for the holidays.The DHL facility in Franklin Park is the third largest DHL service center in the U.S. and it is bustling.In fact, since the pandemic, shipping through DHL has increased dramatically."We've hired 3,000 employees across the U.S. and it continues to grow every year," said Nemer Abohasen, DHL VP and GM of the Midwest area.That has a lot to do with fewer flights in the air during the pandemic, especially flights heading internationally and more people shopping from home, so dedicated shipping airlines like DHL are soaring."People are benefiting from the fact that, it's a convenience right? They hit a button, things show up at their doorsteps they are safe from a pandemic perspective." Abohasen said.And millions of packages are passing through this facility during this holiday season and yes, if you act fast, your package should get there right on time."You need to get your stuff between the 15th and the 18th of December for you to guarantee that it's there by Christmas," Abohasen said.Not only is this season busy for the shipping company, DHL was instrumental in the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine.Many retailers are offering free shipping Tuesday. They hope that by doing so you'll jump online and get those orders placed.