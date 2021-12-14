Business

Franklin Park DHL shipping facility in high gear to meet holiday demand

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Franklin Park DHL facility in high gear to meet holiday demand

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- It's the busiest time of the year for shipping companies, but there is good news: There is still time to get that package shipped for the holidays.

The DHL facility in Franklin Park is the third largest DHL service center in the U.S. and it is bustling.

In fact, since the pandemic, shipping through DHL has increased dramatically.

"We've hired 3,000 employees across the U.S. and it continues to grow every year," said Nemer Abohasen, DHL VP and GM of the Midwest area.

RELATED: Holiday shipping deadlines 2021: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery

That has a lot to do with fewer flights in the air during the pandemic, especially flights heading internationally and more people shopping from home, so dedicated shipping airlines like DHL are soaring.

"People are benefiting from the fact that, it's a convenience right? They hit a button, things show up at their doorsteps they are safe from a pandemic perspective." Abohasen said.

And millions of packages are passing through this facility during this holiday season and yes, if you act fast, your package should get there right on time.

"You need to get your stuff between the 15th and the 18th of December for you to guarantee that it's there by Christmas," Abohasen said.

Not only is this season busy for the shipping company, DHL was instrumental in the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine.

Many retailers are offering free shipping Tuesday. They hope that by doing so you'll jump online and get those orders placed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfranklin parkholidaychristmasshopping
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News