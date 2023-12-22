'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' is going global

From New Jeans in South Korea and Green Day in Hollywood, Ryan Seacrest will ring in the New Year all around the world.

Green Day, Post Malone, New Jeans and Ivy Queen will bring 'New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' around the world.

Green Day, Post Malone, New Jeans and Ivy Queen will bring 'New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' around the world.

Green Day, Post Malone, New Jeans and Ivy Queen will bring 'New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' around the world.

Green Day, Post Malone, New Jeans and Ivy Queen will bring 'New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' around the world.

LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Seacrest and the gang are going global for the latest New Year's Rockin' Eve!

Yes Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest is taking viewers around the world to bring in 2024, alongside some of music's biggest names! Post Malone will be performing in Las Vegas, K Pop Sensations New Jeans will be live from South Korea, the Queen of Reggaeton Ivy Queen from Puerto Rico and Green Day and 30 Seconds to Mars will be rocking from Los Angeles, Quite the lineup, and that's just scratching the list of bands taking part in our nation's most watched New Year's Eve celebration!

"Dick Clark was part of the household for sure!" Jared Leto told On the Red Carpet, as he and his band 30 Seconds to Mars prepared for the big night "It was kind of a cultural institution."

Meanwhile, Mike Dimt of Green Day has something new for the fans "First time playing, so we're excited and we get to debut a new song called Dilemma."

Seacrest will be joined by singer Rita Ora in Times Square, while co-host Jeannie Mai leads the festivities in Hollywood, and for the tv personality it's living one of her favorite childhood memories!

"We would get dressed up to watch it, I remember,I would wear sparkles because Dick Clark always had the hat and the foil and the confetti." Mai revealed during rehearsals. "So now as I'm co-hosting alongside Ryan and Rita, it's a made it moment for me!"

It'll be a big moment for some of the other performers as well, including Ludacris, Aqua, Elli Goulding, Doechii, Janelle Monte, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Nile Rodgers, Renee Rapp with Coco Jones, and Paul Russell."

The show airs Sunday, Dec. 31 staring at 8p|7c on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC Network and this ABC station.