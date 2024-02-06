WATCH LIVE

Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

ByJessica Gorman ABCNews logo
Tuesday, February 6, 2024 9:33AM
Country music superstar Toby Keith reveals battle with stomach cancer
Country music superstar Toby Keith announced he has been battling stomach cancer since late last year but has received treatment.
ABCNews

Toby Keith, a country singer known for "Should've Been a Cowboy," died on Monday. He was 62.

He "passed peacefully" on Monday night, his official X account said in a statement on Tuesday.

The "Red Solo Cup" singer said in June 2022 that he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was "receiving chemo, radiation and surgery."

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," Tuesday's statement said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

ABC News confirmed his death with a representative.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

