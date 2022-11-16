Disney's 'Disenchanted' sees Idina Menzel reprising her role as Nancy

Idina Menzel is reprising her role as Nancy in "Disenchanted," the sequel to "Enchanted," streaming on Disney Plus starting Friday,

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Idina Menzel is reprising her role as Nancy in "Disenchanted, the sequel to "Enchanted," streaming on Disney+.

"I was a big dreamer when I was a little girl, I have to say, and I probably had more confidence in myself back then than I do now," she said.

Nancy is a big city fashion maven who falls in love and ends up the Queen of Andalasia. Her pal Giselle is in some big trouble and could use some royal support.

Menzel said Nancy has changed some from "Enchanted' to "Disenchanted."

"She still holds on to her New York City tough girl thing, but she's softened quite a bit having lived in this very idyllic world where everyone sings and frolics and she's got this gorgeous husband," she said.

Seeing Menzel's name attached to a project makes her fans think of that big power note, and this film won't leave them disappointed.

"It's not in my contract," she said with a laugh. "'ve had the most brilliant composers and songwriters, write some great soaring melodies for me, people that really know my voice and know me as a person, and give me something I can really shine with."

We wondered if "Disenchanted" was as fun to make as it is to watch.

"Yeah, it was a pleasure to make, to dress up in those costumes, and sing the beautiful music, and hang out with my friends. Whenever you get to do what you love for a living, that's all you can ask for," Menzel said.

"Disenchanted" streams exclusively on Disney+ starting Friday.