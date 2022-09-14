Watch the teaser trailer for 'Enchanted' sequel, 'Disenchanted'

Our magical first look at the "Enchanted" sequel, "Disenchanted," is finally here!

The official teaser trailer debuted Friday at D23 Expo 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center, giving fans a glimpse at what's in store when the live-action musical comedy premieres Nov. 24 on Disney+.

"Disenchanted" reunites Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden -- all of whom starred in 2007's "Enchanted" -- and introduces fans to characters played by Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.

According to the film's official synopsis, "It has been 15 years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for."

"Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy," the synopsis continues. "Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

Adam Shankman is directing the film, which features a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem and David N. Weiss and Richard LaGravenese. Handling the music and score is Alan Menken, an eight-time Oscar-winning composer, with lyrics by three-time Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz.

"Disenchanted" premieres Nov. 24 on Disney+.

