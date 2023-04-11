'Rogers: The Musical' brings story of Captain America to California Adventure Park for limited time

The musical theater production of "Rogers: The Musical" will premiere this June at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure park for a limited-time.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- What happens when a superhero story meets the art of theater? A Marvel-inspired musical, of course.

It's all a part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort.

The musical was inspired by the Broadway theater sequence in the first episode of the Disney+ series, "Hawkeye," which features the life of Steve Rogers, Captain America.

The production features beloved characters such as Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers and takes you on a journey from Steve's humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America.

Updates on "Rogers: The Musical" will be shared closer to opening day.

