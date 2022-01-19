Arts & Entertainment

Disney On Ice makes return to Chicago area with performances at Allstate Arena

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney On Ice makes return to Chicago area with performances at Allstate Arena

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Mickey is making a return to Allstate Arena!

Disney on Ice is skating into town, after a two-year hiatus.

Naperville native Isabella Newhuis is the host of the show. Newhuis joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about performing in her hometown as well as what families need to know if they are interested in seeing "Disney On Ice."

"Mickey's Search Party" is a mash-up of standout moments and songs from Coco, Moana, Frozen, Toy Story, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin.

Disney on Ice opens at Allstate Arena Thursday. It's only here until Sunday, but coming back for an encore performance in February.

Tickets start at $15. Proof of vaccination is required for those five years an older.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrosemontdisney on ice
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
IL reports 26,491 new COVID cases, 160 deaths
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
USPS free COVID tests begin, but doubts persist
IL teacher shortage will likely grow: study
Cracker Barrel to pay $9.4M after man was served glass with chemical
Reward offered in murder of Chicago hairstylist
Chicago man arrested in deadly Schiller Park hit-and-run crash
Show More
400M N95 masks available to the public for free starting next week
Teen killed in Noble Square shooting: CPD
Website for free COVID tests is here. How does it work?
Video: Burglars break into NW Side liquor store, steal cash register
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
More TOP STORIES News