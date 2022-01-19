Disney On Ice makes return to Chicago area with performances at Allstate Arena

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Mickey is making a return to Allstate Arena!Disney on Ice is skating into town, after a two-year hiatus.Naperville native Isabella Newhuis is the host of the show. Newhuis joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about performing in her hometown as well as what families need to know if they are interested in seeing "Disney On Ice.""Mickey's Search Party" is a mash-up of standout moments and songs from Coco, Moana, Frozen, Toy Story, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin.Disney on Ice opens at Allstate Arena Thursday. It's only here until Sunday, but coming back for an encore performance in February.Tickets start at $15. Proof of vaccination is required for those five years an older.The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.