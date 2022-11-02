Disney kicks off its Ultimate Toy Drive to deliver hope to children this holiday season

Christmas is upon us, but Santa isn't the only one putting presents under the tree: On Wednesday, Disney kicked off its annual Ultimate Toy Drive campaign in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve's Toys for Tots Foundation.

Continuing a 75-year tradition, The Walt Disney Company has supported Toys for Tots to bring comfort, happiness and inspiration to children and families in need during the holiday season.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed more than 630 million toys to over 280 million children.

The foundation has always been surrounded by magic: Just a year after launching, Walt Disney and his studio artists personally designed the Toys for Tots train logo that is still used to this day.

"Disney's multifaceted support spanning decades has allowed Toys for Tots to expand its reach delivering hope and joy to millions of less fortunate children. Disney's community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 75 years through the Toys for Tots Program. We couldn't be more proud to have a friend like Disney," said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), president and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

"Disney is incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone anniversary and continue our longstanding relationship with Toys for Tots to help make the holiday season brighter for children in need," added Jennifer Cohen, executive vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility at The Walt Disney Company.

Fans and families can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by purchasing a toy to donate online at shopDisney.com now through Dec. 24.

You can also donate a new, unwrapped toy in person at a Disney store or Disney store outlet location, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, now through Dec.12.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.