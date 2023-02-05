Disneyland Resort celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder with new attractions, nighttime shows

Localish is celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Resort. Climb onboard the new Mickey and Minnie's Runway Railway, get your first look at the all-new nighttime spectaculars and so much more.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Localish is celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Resort.

Climb onboard the new Mickey and Minnie's Runway Railway, get your first look at the all-new nighttime spectaculars, and so much more.

An inside look at Disneyland's new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction

To celebrate the Walt Disney Co.'s 100th anniversary, the "Happiest Place on Earth" is decked out in platinum-infused décor, which includes statues and "Disney100" medallions.

Visitors will be able to get their hands on new merchandise and themed food and drinks. But you can't forget about Mickey, Minnie and their friends, who will be joining in on the festivities wearing new, sparkling outfits to mark the occasion.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.