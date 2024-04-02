Disneyland plans to electrify Autopia, convert popular attraction's gas-powered cars

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Plans are in the works to replace the gas-powered cars at Disneyland's popular Autopia attraction as part of the Anaheim resort's ongoing decarbonization efforts and its goal of net zero emissions, Disney officials said Tuesday.

"Since opening with Disneyland park in 1955, Autopia has remained a guest-favorite most popular with young kids experiencing driving for the first time," Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in statement. "As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years."

Whether the cars will be replaced by electric vehicles or hybrids was not immediately confirmed.

Disneyland Resort's net zero emissions target includes a holistic view of driving energy efficiency, increasing the theme parks' reliance on renewable energy, and shifting pollution-intensive fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy where feasible.

File image of Autopia in Tomorrowland at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The resort has exceeded the California Air Resources Board's zero-emission-vehicle 2024 milestone by converting 14% of the affected fleet -- exceeding the board's 10% 2024 milestone, according to Disney officials. The approach has resulted in over 10 million kilowatt-hours in energy savings over the past 18 months.

News of plans for Autopia comes as Disney is seeking an expansion of the Orange County resort over the next four decades.

The proposed expansion wouldn't increase Disney's 490-acre footprint in Anaheim or change what the company already has permission to build. But it could help the company develop new attractions.

Disney is one step closer to getting its expansion project approved. The company wants to buy city streets around the Anaheim parks.

On March 11, the city of Anaheim's planning commission voted to recommend approval of the proposal for Disneyland, dubbed the "happiest place on Earth." The project - which would require Disney to invest at least $1.9 billion in the theme park, lodging, entertainment and related uses over the next decade - still must be approved by the city council before taking effect. The council is expected to consider the project next month.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station. The Associated Press contributed to this report.