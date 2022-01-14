Joliet District 86 cancels classes Friday due to 'COVID-related staff shortages,' officials say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban school district has canceled classes Friday due to COVID.Joliet District 86 is using an "emergency day" due to COVID-related staffing shortages, officials announced in a letter to parents Thursday.Classes, both in-person and remote, are canceled."Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding as we continue to navigate this pandemic," District 86 Superintendent Theresa R. Rouse said.Schools are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.The district says the school day is scheduled to be made up on May 31.