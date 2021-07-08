Divvy expanding on NW, SW sides with more e-bikes, charging stations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Divvy is installing more than 100 new stations and 3,500 new bikes on the Southwest and Northwest sides of the city.Through Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Chicago Works Infrastructure plan, there will be 45 miles of new bike lanes to serve the Divvy expansion area."Expanding Divvy citywide is a critical step towards embracing a multi-modal vision for the future of Chicago's transportation network," said W. Robert Schultz with the Active Transportation Alliance.Officials say Divvy is getting more popular than ever. The company set a monthly record of close to 700,000 rides in June. Rides were up even during the pandemic."We provided discounted rides and free rides and free rides for healthcare workers and all kinds of things and people used the system, they got around the city and they are still doing it," said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi.Since it has launched in 2013, the Divvy bikes have been used for more than 26 million rides.The mayor is investing $17 million for new bike paths set to be complete next year.