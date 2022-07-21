boil order

Dixmoor water problem continues as some residents again under boil order

Dixmoor trailer park only residents under state of emergency currently
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban Dixmoor has a state of emergency because of low water pressure.

People in the Modern Estates trailer park are under a boil water order until further notice.

"The only area with low pressure is the trailer park at this point," Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said. "We have been in contact with the IEPA and others to find the problem and resolve it. The residents in Modern Estates are under a boil water order until further notice."

Roberts said the village has checked the main lines delivering water to Modern Estates and no problems have been identified. He said the village will continue to work with Modern Estates to help find the source of the problem.

Food and water are available at Village Hall, located at 170 W. 145th St. in Dixmoor. The number to reach Village Hall is 708-389-6121.

Dixmoor has been working to fix water supply issues for the past several years.

