Dixon High School shooting suspect appears in court; investigator describes scene

Matthew Milby, the man accused of opening fire at Dixon High School, appeared in Lee County court Thursday morning. (WLS)

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
During a preliminary hearing for Dixon High School shooting suspect Matthew Milby, an investigator described the scene when the 19-year-old allegedly opened fire during a graduation rehearsal.

Milby was shot and wounded by a school resource officer before anyone else was hurt. Andrew McKay, a physical education teacher, was the first to see Milby.

Illinois State Police Special Agent Luke Kuehl is investigating the shooting. In court Thursday morning, he described how the shooting unfolded.

"Teacher Andrew McKay was walking down a hallway, walking west. At that time, Mr. Milby appeared from the bathroom, from behind a vending machine, discarded his blue sweatshirt that he was wearing and proceeded to fire several shots," Kuehl said.

He has been charged with several felonies of aggravated discharge of a firearm. During his last court appearance, his parents requested to increase their visitation time. His attorney also said Milby was struggling because he had never been incarcerated before.

Milby has pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Friday in Lee County.
