Veterinarian offers tip for protecting your pet

Doctor Dana Varble is chief veterinary officer at the north American Veterinary Community. Doctor Varble recently attended the annual veterinary meeting and expo in Orlando, FL. Varble joined ABC7 Eyewitness to discuss what she learned about new technology and medications. She even spoke about mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs.

Per the NAVC, here are the highlights from the annual conference:

Frenchies rule! French bulldogs are the most popular dog breed in the US. But these pups, along with other brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs, face many health and breathing issues due to their signature snouts.

Bearded dragons take the number one spot for most popular reptile pets. VMX helps veterinarians bust the most common myths about these reptiles and helps veterinarians relay the best information to the owners of these unique pets.

Exciting breakthroughs in technologies and medications, many developed specifically for animals, are transforming the treatment of many diseases including osteoarthritis and diabetes.

