Forever Home Friday: Adopt 10-year-old Storm and Thunder

Every first Friday of the month, ABC 7's features the perfect pet in a Forever Home Friday segment.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, two 10-year-old miniature schnauzers were featured. The dogs names are Storm and Thunder. Storm is a silver, 10 year old, spayed female miniature schnauzer. Thunder is a black, 10 year old, neutered male, miniature schnauzer.

The pair currently being fostered at an area home. Christine Ader, Pet Profile Rescue, says the brother and sister and must be adopted together.

Anyone interested in adopting to call (630) 219-9703 or email: petprofilerescue@gmail.com