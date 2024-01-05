WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Forever Home Friday: Adopt 10-year-old Storm and Thunder

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Friday, January 5, 2024 3:00PM
Pet Profile Rescue featured two dogs, Storm and Thunder, that are up for adoption together.
WLS

Every first Friday of the month, ABC 7's features the perfect pet in a Forever Home Friday segment.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, two 10-year-old miniature schnauzers were featured. The dogs names are Storm and Thunder. Storm is a silver, 10 year old, spayed female miniature schnauzer. Thunder is a black, 10 year old, neutered male, miniature schnauzer.

The pair currently being fostered at an area home. Christine Ader, Pet Profile Rescue, says the brother and sister and must be adopted together.

Anyone interested in adopting to call (630) 219-9703 or email: petprofilerescue@gmail.com

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW