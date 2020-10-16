fatal shooting

Dolton shootout in Menards parking lot leaves 2 killed, including possible bystander

By Jesse Kirsch
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A shootout in a Menards parking lot in south suburban Dolton Thursday night has left two people dead, police said.

The shootout occurred in the Menards parking lot on Lincoln Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. according to Dolton Police Chief Ernest Mobley.

Police said a man in a vehicle in the parking lot who they believe was not involved in the shootout was fatally struck by a stray bullet. Authorities have not released his identity.

Police said a man involved in the shootout transported himself to Ingalls Hospital in Harvey and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.
