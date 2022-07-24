car crash

2 children injured, 1 critically in serious Dolton crash, police say

By Maher Kawash
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two children are recovering Sunday morning after they were hurt in a serious south suburban car crash Saturday night.

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that injured at least two children, one of them critically.

The crash happened at East 138th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Dolton.

Police said the children were riding in a car that was hit by another. They were transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

The children's ages are not yet known and it is unclear if anyone else was hurt in this crash.

Police have not provided further information about the incident.
