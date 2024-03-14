3 former employees sue Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard for wrongful firing amid corruption accusations

Three former government employees have sued Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard for wrongful termination amid her corruption accusation scandal.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are suing Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard after they said they were wrongfully fired.

All of them said they were terminated for refusing to do political campaign work for Henyard.

Sandra Tracy is a former Human Resource Manager for Thornton Township. Karen Johnson is a former Dolton Public Works Department administrative assistant. Samysha Williams is the former director of Dolton's Buildings Permits and License Department.

Henyard, who is also Thornton Township Supervisor, has been accused of using village money for personal reasons. She has denied those allegations.

ABC7 has reached out to the Village of Dolton for comment and has not yet heard back yet.