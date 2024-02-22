Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard accused of corruption, trustees to vote on call for FBI investigation

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Trustees in Dolton will vote on a resolution to call for a federal investigation into Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who is accused of corruption.

A special trustee meeting is scheduled to take place not at Dolton Village Hall, which some believe they are being locked out of, but at the Park District.

It's been nearly three years since Henyard was sworn in as the first mayor of Dolton. She now also serves as Thonrton Township supervisor. Her image is prominently displayed outside village hall.

But she is now at the center of allegations of corruption and political retaliation, being lobbed at her by trustees, business owners and even the attorney general's office.

"There's a lot of mismanagement of funds and we just want some clarity so we can move forward and understand what's going on with all the spending," said Kiana Belcher, Dolton trustee.

Running a business in Dolton has also been getting harder. Multiple businesses have been shut down recently over unresolved licensing issues, including Lawrence Gardner's trucking company. It has been sitting idle since January of 2023 when the village accused him of selling liquor without a license during a party that was being hosted there. He denies the allegation, with a judge ruling in his favor, and has other ideas about why the action may have been taken.

"Because I wouldn't donate the money anymore. I wouldn't give her any more money," he said.

Gardner said he is among several business owners who, shortly after Henyard took office, complied with her request for a $3,500 donation to the village. While the FBI won't confirm they are investigating the mayor, Gardner said he's been talking to them for months.

"I've been talking to them periodically and they said there was multiple agencies investigating Dolton and Mayor Henyard, so be patient," he said.

And then there is Mayor Henyard's namesake charity, Tiffany Henyard Cares. On Wednesday, the Illinois Attorney General's Office sent a cease and desist letter over the foundation's failure to report how it spends funds and who has benefited.

A spokesperson for the village and Mayor Henyard said they are not aware of any investigations against her, and released a statement saying in part, "Mayor Tiffany Henyard and the Village of Dolton have not received any subpoenas and have not been contacted by the FBI or any other law enforcement agency."

This evening's special trustee is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. While there are six village trustees in Dolton, only four are expected to attend. The mayor has been invited but isn't expected to attend either.