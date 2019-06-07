Dominican Republic authorities say Pennsylvania woman died of heart attack

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities in the Dominican Republic say the deaths of a Pennsylvania psychotherapist and an American couple five days later at the same resort may be unrelated incidents.

An autopsy reveals 41-year-old Miranda Schaup-Werner of Whitehall Township, died of a type of heart attack that led to respiratory failure.

Her husband says she had a drink from the mini-bar then suddenly collapsed.

Dominican police also are investigating the deaths of a Maryland couple found at another hotel in the same resort May 30. Officials said Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, appeared to have suffered respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs. Authorities originally described the deaths as taking place in the same hotel.

Police said several bottles of medicines to treat high blood pressure were found on the scene of the couple's death.

A Colorado couple is also now claiming they were poisoned by insecticides at that same resort last year, the Grand Bahia Principe resort in La Romana.

EMBED More News Videos

Kaylynn Knull, who once got sick on vacation in the Dominican Republic, said she felt compelled to speak out about her own experiences after hearing about the deaths of 3 Americans who stayed at the same resort complex.



The Dominican Republic minister of tourism went on the defense Thursday suggesting all three deaths could be coincidences, and that they all had pre-existing health conditions. Toxicology results could take a month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsvacationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park
Extra-alarm fire destroys West Roseland commercial building
Chicago woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
2 wounded in shooting, crash on I-94
3 wounded in Washington Park shooting
Show More
Theresa May steps down amid unresolved Brexit battle
Beyonce fans send death threats to Warriors owner's wife
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for drawing tonight
Boy, 13, missing from Irving Park
More TOP STORIES News