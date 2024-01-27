Group seeks to keep Donald Trump off Illinois primary ballot citing January 6 insurrection

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hearing Friday was held to hear arguments from a group seeking to keep Donald Trump off of Illinois' March 19 primary ballot.

Their case is tied to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the outcome could hinge on how the State Board of Election defines "insurrection."

During the hearing attorneys played video of the 2021 riot, where supports of then-President Trump stormed the capitol. They argued that Trump's role in what happened was a violation of his oath to uphold the constitution, and so he's disqualified from being on the ballot.

"He unquestionably fostered, encouraged and engaged in the insurrection that took place in Washington D.C.," said Matt Piers, the attorney representing the objectors.

The challenge is the latest in a series of state-level cases across the country that are trying to disqualify Trump. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments on Trump's Colorado appeal on Feb. 8.

Trump's attorneys in Illinois contend he did not engage insurrection and further argued the word is not clearly defined.

"Objectors here are just making it up. And if you actually take them at their word, word, essentially almost any obstruction or any violence becomes an insurrection," said Trump's attorney Scott Gessler.

Another Trump attorney argued the constitutional challenge to keep him off the ballot is flawed.

"The 14th amendment section three at most bars people from holding office not from running for office," said Scott nelson.

But Piers argued that the facts of what happened on January 6 disqualify Trump from running in Illinois.

"Under the Constitution and the law of the state of Illinois, Mr. Trump's name should be barred from the primary ballot," he said.

The hearing officer said he will make his recommendation to the State Board Of Elections this weekend. The board will hold a hearing on Tuesday to issue its decision. But regardless of the outcome, this matter is likely headed to court.