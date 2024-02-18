Donald Trump announces new footwear line during Sneaker Con in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA -- Former President Donald Trump visited Philadelphia on Saturday to attend "Sneaker Con" at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The event was dedicated to sneaker enthusiasts who collect, trade and sell shoes.

During his speech at the convention, Trump announced what he described as the first official Trump footwear.

The shoes are gold high tops and are being sold for $399 on a website that also sells Trump-branded perfume and cologne.

For more information on Sneaker Con, visit the event website.