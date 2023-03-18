Donald Trump says he'll be arrested Tuesday amid investigation into Stormy Daniels hush money

Is Trump getting arrested? Donald Trump says he'll be arrested on Tuesday amid an investigation into hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.

Former President Trump is claiming in a post on his social media platform that he will be arrested on Tuesday related to the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

As part of the post, Trump is also calling on his supporters to protest.

ABC News has not verified the claims and the Manhattan DA's office has no comment.

In a new statement on Saturday, a Trump spokesperson appeared to walk back the comments made by former president Trump on his social media platform.

"There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA's office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!" a Trump spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.