Double Good Popcorn launches 'Donate Joy' program to give back to essential workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Double Good is spreading joy this holiday season to those who support the youth.

The popcorn company is donating more than 600,000 bags of popcorn to educators and healthcare workers over the next few months. It's all part of their "Donate Joy" program, allowing people to give back in a delicious way.

Donna Biernadski, Vice President Brand of Double Good, visited ABC7 to explain the mission of "Donate Joy," and how you can get involved.

You can share a small batch popcorn with essential workers by adding a donation item to any purchase, whether supporting a live fundraiser or our Double Good Kids Foundation. If you or someone you know qualifies for popcorn donations, you can sign up or refer them at doublegood.com/donate-joy.