Dow Jones: What to know about stock market's recent ups and downs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday was a wild day on Wall Street.Still, it ended up being a positive day for stocks after a sharp turnaround toward the end of the day. But the Dow Jones was down as many as 1,115 points earlier Monday.That came after a six-day losing streak. Of course, there are a lot of questions over what this all means.Steven Esposito joined ABC7 to go over all of it. He's an executive director and wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley.Esposito explained what the changes mean and what he thinks are the key factors driving that drop. He also talked about everyone should keep an eye on going forward and offered his insight as to what he thinks the next few weeks will bring.