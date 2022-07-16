21 Pineapples Shirt Co. celebrates people with Down syndrome

July is Disability Pride Month, a time to celebrate people of all abilities.
Celebrating people with Down syndrome is essential to the business, 21 Pineapples Shirt Co. It's a Hawaiian shirt company founded by a mother and son.
When Holly Simon gave birth to her son, Nate, she says the medical team apologized after they realized he had Down syndrome. Holly doesn't believe it's something to apologize about.
Holly and Nate named their company after the extra copy of the 21st chromosome found in people with Down syndrome.
The company has gained a big following on Facebook in a short time.
